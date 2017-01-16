Northern Ireland’s devolved government is on the brink of collapse after a split in the power-sharing coalition.

Sinn Fein has until 5pm today to nominate someone to succeed Martin McGuinness as Deputy First Minister.

If the party refuses to do so, the Stormont Executive will cease to exist, forcing the British government to call an election.

Theresa May’s Northern Ireland Secretary, James Brokenshire MP, told Sky News the Prime Minister was being kept informed.

He said: I will certainly be continuing to keep her updated as matters progress.

Obviously, she is considering these issues very, very closely and very, very carefully.

But ultimately, the issues that we’re dealing with at the moment are the relationships between the parties, how parties work together or don’t work together, as we’re currently experiencing.

Mrs May could face a legal challenge if she attempts to trigger Article 50 without a devolved government in place in Northern Ireland.

If parties refuse to resume power-sharing after any election, the British government may have to reinstate direct rule from Westminster.

For 10 years, the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein have had a power-sharing arrangement in Northern Ireland.

But growing tensions between the two parties reached breaking point over a botched renewable energy scheme, which could cost taxpayers £500m.

Sinn Fein had demanded that DUP leader Arlene Foster step aside as First Minister during an investigation into the scheme, which was launched when she was Enterprise Minister.

When she refused to stand down, Mr McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister, bringing down their joint office.

With the deadline for any breakthrough fast approaching, people walking in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter expressed frustration.

We’ve no confidence in the politicians at all here, said one woman, they just don’t seem to do anything for the people.

They’re getting a fortune compared to the average wage, added one man.

He continued: They’re not living up to it. If they were in a job, they’d be gone a long time ago. It’s not a job, is it?

