Many of the relatives of the 30 British tourists who were killed in the 2015 terrorist attack in Tunisia are planning to attend the inquests into their deaths, which get under way today.

The coroner, Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith will hear evidence at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, and the inquests will last at least six weeks.

In total, 38 people were shot dead when a lone gunman, Seifeddine Rezgui, attacked the beach resort in Sousse on 26 June, 2015.

He killed holidaymakers as they were sunbathing, and in the Imperial Marhaba hotel where they were staying.

The family of each British citizen who was killed has been allocated a day when specific evidence will be heard about how they died.

:: Who were the Tunisia attack victims?

But they have all been briefed in advance about the circumstances by British police officers.

John and Janet Stocker were the second and third victims. Forensic evidence of their injuries suggests that they were lying on sun loungers when the gunman opened fire and would have died instantly.

Their son Mark takes some comfort from that knowledge.

He said: The fact that they were asleep or lounging and were totally oblivious to what happened does give you that comfort that it was instant and they didn’t know anything about it.

And they were together, which was the most important thing for us.

This week the inquest will focus on events leading up to the attack, and in particular whether the Foreign Office and travel companies could have done more to warn or safeguard tourists.

Three months earlier, 22 people, mostly European tourists, were killed in a similar attack at the Bardo Museum in the capital Tunis.

The Foreign Office updated the travel advice on its website with details of the attack.

But Mark Stocker says his parents would not have been aware of it when they booked what they thought was a bargain holiday.

When they looked at Tunisia, the prices had dropped drastically. It came to light that between March and June the prices had dropped 40%.

My dad was Iike ‘look at the holiday I’m getting. A five star hotel with all the trimmings. It’s cheaper than Spain.’

Officials and staff from the travel company TUI will give evidence this week, as well as representatives from the Metropolitan Police and Foreign Office.

(c) Sky News 2017: Tunisia beach terror attack inquests to begin in London

Comments

comments