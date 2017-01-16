VIDEO A search for a missing London man who was last seen on the Isle of Wight has begun on the Luccombe coastal path near Shanklin.

Robert Gibson, 45, left his home in Gipsy Hill in South London and later boarded a catamaran to Ryde from Portsmouth. He is then believed to have boarded a train to Shanklin.

He was last seen on CCTV at a Co-op store in Shanklin on 13 June.

Hampshire Constabulary is searching the area from today (Monday) until Wednesday with the assistance of the dog unit and Wight SAR (Search and Rescue).

Isle of Wight Radio’s Jamie White reporting from Luccombe

Leading the investigation is Detective Sergeant John Stirling:

“We did quite an extensive search of that area back in June. But in June there was a lot of foliage on the trees, a lot of undergrowth and obviously that area being the landslip as well, it’s quite dangerous with all the undergrowth that was there. “Although we did a physical searching using people back then, we couldn’t put the dogs in to actually do a search because it was quite dangerous for them. “The decision was that if he [Robbie] wasn’t found until this time of year when the undergrowth had died back and the leaves were off the trees, then we would have another go to see if we could find him in that area and that’s what we’re doing today. “We’ve got some specialist dog officers up there along with our volunteers from Wight SAR [Wight Search And Rescue] they’re up there assisting as well, and we’re going another thorough search of the area from Luccombe heading towards Bonchurch, along that coastal path.”

PICTURES: Luccombe Search For Missing Man Robert Gibson

