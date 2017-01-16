Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka – one of the biggest stars of professional wrestling in the 1980s – has died less than two weeks after homicide charges against him were dropped.

Snuka – aged 73 – died at his son-in-law’s home in Florida, surrounded by family and friends, according to his lawyer Robert Kirwan.

He had been in hospice care after battling dementia and other illnesses.

On 3 January he had been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial over the death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino in 1983.

Fijian-born Snuka – known for his high-flying moves in the ring – had been suspected of involvement in the 23-year-old’s death for years but was not charged until 2015.

Prosecutors said she had been found with head injuries in their shared motel room in Allentown, Pennsylvania, shortly before she died.

Snuka was charged – pleading not guilty to third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter – after a newspaper found an unpublished autopsy that said the death should have been investigated as a homicide.

Actor and former wrestler Dwayne The Rock Johnson announced the death on Twitter on behalf of Snuka’s daughter Tamina – herself a well-known WWE star.

He wrote: Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away.

Tamina posted a photo of her holding hands with her father and wrote simply: I LOVE YOU DAD.

At the peak of his fame Snuka was known for his Superfly Splash – a dive from the top rope onto the chest of an opponent lying on the mat.

He was involved in the main event of the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame alongside stars such as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and Nature Boy Ric Flair.

In a statement on its website, the WWE said it was saddened to learn of his death and hailed him as the pioneer of high-flying offense in the ring.

