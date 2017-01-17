The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has featured on BBC One’s Inside Out programme this week (Monday).

Isle of Wight Radio was also recently given unprecedented access into the severe pressure St Mary’s Hospital – and the community – is currently under.

Two Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons talked openly about the daily struggles and frustrations at St Mary’s.

The programme on BBC One South covered issues being faced by the trust, including a lack of beds.

If you missed it last night, you can watch again here – http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b088p3yz

