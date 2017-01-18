A partnership between national music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and the Earl Mountbatten Hospice starts tonight (Wednesday) with the first meeting of a community choir.

Islanders can get involved between 6:30pm and 8pm in the John Cheverton Centre (and weekly from then on).

New music therapist, Fraser Simpson, who is already running individual and group music sessions at the hospice, will lead the singing group.

He says we do not need any singing experience and it is fun for all:

“There are many benefits to singing; it’s an aerobic activity that is a great form of exercise and drives more oxygen to the brain! Singing also releases feel good endorphins, it is relaxing, positive, uplifting, social and creative. It brings people together, and above all is fun. “Improvising on a range of musical instruments, song-writing, listening to music for relaxing or remembering, singing or learning to play a tune – any or all of these can be encompassed within a music therapy session. In music we can be playful, interactive and adventurous even in times of illness, pain and fear. This can ease difficulties faced, or give a new experience of self.”

Jamie’s story

Jamie Jennings (65) has enjoyed a lifetime career as a musician, singing and playing the electric accordion. He has cancer and has spent time at the hospice. When he discovered music therapy he asked his son to bring in his musical equipment. He continues to be involved in the programme.

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“I am delighted that we are now able to offer music therapy thanks to our partnership with Nordoff Robbins. Music connects people in a very powerful way and access to this kind of therapy can help people to express things in ways that they may not have been able to before. This is particularly important when people are coming to the end of their life; music can offer expression at a time when this can be difficult to achieve, and it is one way the hospice helps people to live life to the full – right to the end.”

