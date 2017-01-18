Consultation Ends Over Wheelchair Use On Isle Of Wight

People on the Isle of Wight who need a wheelchair for a short time in future, may have to pay for it.

A consultation ends today (Wednesday) on Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) plans that could mean changes to cope with what it is calling “financial pressures”.

According to the CCG, about 2000 Islanders have a permanent problem with walking. Some need to sit in a wheelchair all the time and others use them occasionally.

Currently, a short-term loan is free, but the CCG says a rise in demand and cost, combined with a squeeze on cash, means it might have to prioritise permanent wheelchair users who use a chair all the time.

That might mean occasional users would have to pay.

If the plan goes ahead, it will not affect current users and would only be for new patients.

