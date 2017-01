A “fit for purpose” scaffolding policy will be called for by Councillor John Nicholson at tonight’s meeting at County Hall.

He wants the Isle of Wight Council Executive to consider immediate “adequate” regulation for scaffolding erected on the Island’s roads and pavements.

He will tell the meeting that as there is no current policy, the Isle of Wight Council should adopt the one used by Hampshire County Council, or something similar.

