Diagnosis And Dignity: Will The Isle Of Wight Council Support The MND Charter?

A call for Islanders with Motor Neurone Disease to be supported through the adoption of a charity’s care guide is expected to be heard by councillors at tonight’s (Wednesday) Full Council meeting.

Councillor Richard Priest is supporting the move by the Isle of Wight branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. He will meet supporters this afternoon to discuss the proposal.

The motor neurone disease (MND) Charter is a statement of the respect, care and support that people living with MND and their carers deserve and should expect, according to the charity.

The five points of the Charter are:

The right to an early diagnosis and information The right to access quality care and treatments The right to be treated as individuals and with dignity and respect The right to maximise their quality of life Carers of people with MND have the right to be valued, respected, listened to and well-supported.

The Isle of Wight Council will be asked to throw its weight behind the proposal.

