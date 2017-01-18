Today (Wednesday) is the final day of a search in dense woodland in Luccombe in a bid to locate a missing London man.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary, dog units from Thames Valley and Wight SAR (Search and Rescue) have been searching for Robert Gibson – known as Robbie – in this particular area since Monday.

He was last seen in June, having left his home in Greater London before catching a catamaran to Ryde from Portsmouth.

Mr Gibson was seen on CCTV at the Co-op store on Landguard Road, Shanklin.

Today, teams will again search the area on the outskirts of Shanklin, before scaling back.

Leading the investigation, Detective Superintendent, John Stirling, said:

“It’s quite a dangerous area. If someone goes off the beaten track, then you could get yourself into serious trouble and even slip off the cliff. “Mr Gibson is still being treated as a missing person, but we are realistic and the family are realistic. Our dogs are specially trained in body recovery. “Mr Gibson’s photograph is still out there and he is still on the missing persons register. But for all the publicity we have done, we’ve had no response so far. “There is a possibility he has gone to ground and disappeared – we are looking at all the options.”

You can see a video and pictures of the search here.

Comments

comments