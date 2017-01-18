Did you spot several different lifeboats in Cowes last weekend?

In total, 12 operational lifeboats from ten Hampshire and Isle of Wight stations, some belonging to the RNLI and others independent, were moored alongside pontoons in the Royal Yacht Squadron.

In addition, the crews were joined by members of the Sandown/Shanklin and Freshwater stations, who travelled to Cowes by car.

Mark Southwell, Station Operations Manager for Cowes RNLI Lifeboat Station, said:

“The closest stations to us already have their boats launched and crews kitted out, and could easily get back to their patches in roughly same time it would take to respond to a page, get changed and launched. “Another consideration is that early January traditionally has the least number of ‘shouts’. Despite this, three lifeboats were surprisingly called away during the get-together to attend to ‘shouts’ – Calshot and Hamble craft to go to a stricken rubber dinghy at the BP jetty in the River Hamble, and Gosport lifeboat to assist the crew of a dinghy off Hillhead.”

Mark added that it was useful for the lifeboat crews, station managements, shore crews, trainers and safety advisors – who are largely volunteers – to meet informally in this way. Most boats would in any case be out at weekends for more routine type training exercises.

