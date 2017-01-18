New Leader, New Politics, For The Isle Of Wight Council

Councillor Dave Stewart has been named new leader of the Isle of Wight Council.

The leader of the Conservative group at County Hall won with 19 votes.

Island Independent nominee Councillor Ian Stephens gained 15 votes, losing independent control of the council.

Outgoing Deputy Leader Steve Stubbings abstained. Former Leader Councillor Jonathan Bacon was not at tonight’s (Wednesday) meeting.

Councillor Stewart told elected members before the vote that he intends to form a “cross-party” administration and will act as “caretaker” until the election in May.

He told the chamber:

“Now is not the time for politics…now is the time for action….I believe we have a duty to the electorate. I’ve agreed to form a cross-party administration. I have decided to accept the nomination…to lead the council until May. My leadership will be professional, ethical and one of integrity.”

