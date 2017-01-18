Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed its officers were called to attend the Isle of Wight Council meeting tonight (Wednesday) at County Hall, Newport, just after 8pm.

Councillor Geoff Lumley had repeatedly been asked not to interrupt the meeting and was called to order by Council Chairman Charles Chapman.

A vote to ask he that not be heard was considered, but in the end a vote was taken and he was asked to leave the meeting.

Cllr Lumley asked for clarity regarding why he should leave, before branding other party members as ‘neo-fascists.’.

However, when he refused to leave, the meeting was adjourned and a call was made to Hampshire Constabulary by Council Chief Executive, John Metcalfe in accordance with the council’s constitution.

After calling Council chairman, Charles Chapman, a ‘disgrace’, ‘clueless’ and the ‘worst chairman ever’ Cllr Lumley remained seated for several minutes and was then advised police were being dispatched.

After some time, Cllr Lumley reluctantly left the meeting and police were stood down.

Police have told Isle of Wight Radio that the matter was resolved before officers were deployed to the council’s HQ.

Isle of Wight Radio asked Cllr Lumley for a comment, to which he replied: “I don’t talk to Isle of Wight Radio.”

