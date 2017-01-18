Pool Refurbishment Completed At West Wight Sports And Community Centre

The facility in Freshwater underwent a £30,000 refurbishment, which included re-grouting the main pool, installing a new disinfection system for the learner pool and upgrading the shower in the swimming pool changing rooms.

Centre Manager Clare Griffin said:

“The ongoing maintenance of the swimming pools, is a huge job, especially when you consider the main pool was built forty years ago”

“We had to shut the pools before Christmas in order to carry out the work. We know this is an inconvenience for our regular swimmers but we hope they will see that it is has been worthwhile.

“The pools are the biggest financial expenditure for the charity, and we do all we can to keep costs down. The new equipment will be much more efficient. We even had staff who would have normally been lifeguarding helping out with the painting.”