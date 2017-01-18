The Prime Minister will face tough questions from MPs after confirming Britain will quit the single market.

Theresa May has set out plans for a bold and ambitious free trade agreement that would allow the UK to do business with its 27 former partners without paying huge sums into EU coffers.

Unveiling a 12-point plan for Brexit talks on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the UK would quit the single market and the European Court of Justice and promised MPs a binding vote on the final deal.

She confirmed she wants Britain to regain control over immigration from EU countries and hinted the UK could leave the European customs union but said she had an open mind on whether that should be done with associate membership or a new agreement.

Mrs May will be pushed for more answers when she appears in the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions later.

Opposition leaders have already made it clear that they are unhappy with Mrs May’s plans.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: Throughout the speech there appears to have been an implied threat that somewhere along the line if all her optimism of a deal with the European Union didn’t work we would move into a low tax, corporate taxation bargain basement economy on the offshore of Europe.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: (Mrs May) claimed people voted to leave the single market. They didn’t. She has made the choice to do massive damage to the British economy.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also attacked the speech, declaring: Scotland can’t be taken down a path we didn’t vote for against our interests – we’ve put forward proposals. We’ll continue to take decisions in an orderly manner, but I’m not prepared to allow Scotland’s interests to be steamrollered.

The 27-country European bloc, however, seemed confident, with European Council president Donald Tusk saying they were United and ready to negotiate.

EU leading Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted: Ready as soon as the UK is. Only notification can kick off negotiations.

The European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, meanwhile, said: Britain has

chosen a hard Brexit. May’s clarity is welcome, but the days of UK cherry-picking and Europe a la carte are over.

But Mrs May said during her speech that she would walk away from talks rather than accept a punitive deal.

She said: I know there are some voices calling for a punitive deal that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same path.

That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe and it would not be the act of a friend.

Britain would not – indeed we could not – accept such an approach. No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain.

Meanwhile, Italian MEP Antonio Tajani has been elected as the new European Parliament president, succeeding Martin Schultz.

Mr. Tajani, a former spokesman for Silvio Berlusconi and EU Commissioner, will hold the position for the next two and a half years.

From the centre right, and widely viewed as a pragmatist, Mr Tajani has claimed he won’t be prime minister for the EU, I will put forward the views of Parliament to the Council and is, therefore, unlikely to be an obstacle to Brexit.

