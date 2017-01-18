Who Will Be The New Isle Of Wight Council Leader?

The Isle of Wight Council needs a new leader and one will be decided tonight (Wednesday) at County Hall, Newport, from 6pm.

It follows the resignations of Council Leader Jonathan Bacon and deputy Steve Stubbings (alongside Executive Councillor Gordon Kendall) from their top roles. They continue to represent their electoral divisions.

They are independent of any political party but led a coalition of like-minded councillors.

Yesterday evening, colleagues from the Island Independents group released a statement to say they intend to put someone forward to succeed Cllr Bacon.

The statement said:

“The Independent administration fully intends to put forward a nomination for Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, to be announced on Wednesday evening. We have not stood aside, and the Independent group have not resigned our collective responsibility to the Isle of Wight electorate.”

Leader of the Isle of Wight Council’s Conservative group, Dave Stewart, has expressed an interest in taking on the role until the local council election in May. Read more of his comments here.

Labour Councillor Geoff Lumley slammed the resignations as appalling and labelled them as an “abdication of responsibility” (More here).

UKIP Councillor Darryl Pitcher said in a statement:

“UKIP are prepared to work with anyone and everyone to help the Isle of Wight Council get through the budget and on to May. The most important thing now is for the Island to have a functioning Administration.”

