Fire crews were called to a fire on board a Fishbourne-bound Wightlink ferry, this morning (Thursday), but it was out by the time the ferry docked.

Fire crews were alerted by the coastguard just before 9.50am.

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue says it believes the blaze started in an air conditioning unit.

In a statement, Wightlink said:

“The 9 am car ferry sailing from Portsmouth to Fishbourne, St Faith, has berthed at Fishbourne. On its journey a small fire broke out on the bridge and was extinguished by the crew within minutes, no one was injured. “As a precaution emergency services met the ferry at Fishbourne. There were 52 passengers and 13 crew onboard the ferry. Investigations are underway into the incident.”

The Leader of the Isle of Wight Council says he is being kept informed. Councillor Dave Stewart says his emergency team are briefed.

A spokesperson for Wightlink said the company’s main concern is for passengers and staff.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene but have now been stood down. No injuries have been reported.

Wightlink car ferry services between Portsmouth and Fishbourne are currently suspended. Customers are advised to contact Wightlink.

The St Cecilia is currently waiting to dock at Fishbourne.

