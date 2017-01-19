Isle Of Wight Council Looking To Support The Next Generation Of Talented Athletes

Sports stars on the Isle of Wight are being given the opportunity to benefit from the Isle of Wight Council’s Talented Athletes Programme.

This year’s sponsors, Isle of Wight Council 1Leisure, Wightlink, Southern Vectis, Love Running, Cowes Chiropractic Clinic, Wade Massage Therapy and Valentis Academy are offering successful athletes free and discounted rates for the use of their facilities.

To qualify, youngsters under 16 must currently be competing at a Hampshire county level or above.

For adults (16 and over), the scheme offers the same support, but for those representing England or Great Britain or those who are recognised by their sport governing body as a potential talent.

Since the scheme was first launched in 2013, many Island athletes have been successful in their field including Jessica Martin (nee Andrews) who competed in the 10,000 metres at the Rio Olympics.

Isle of Wight Council Executive member, Councillor Shirley Smart, said:

“The return of the Talented Athlete Programme for 2017 provides much needed support to encourage our home-grown potential stars of the future to push themselves further, without having to worry about the costs of accessing leisure facilities or travel. “I am pleased we are able to offer this scheme with our sponsorship partners so that we can continue to support the Island’s future athletic stars.”

Sports Development Officer, Alec Broome said:

“When I speak to any of the athletes they always say that they can get to training locally and can also get off the Island and compete. Without the scheme, they all say they just wouldn’t be able to enter the number of competitions that they could enter and reach the potential that they possibly have.”

Last year’s successful applicants included Freddie Fentum (squash), Zac Lacy, Amelie Haworth (squash) and Conor Richards (golf)

Rob Haworth, the father squash player, Amelie Haworth, said:

“The scheme has helped us immensely. The financial cost of Amelie’s commitment to her sport is huge, and we simply wouldn’t be able to afford a number of vital aspects to her continued development were it not for the help of the scheme. “Amelie trains after school most evenings on the Isle of Wight so the access to the squash courts is invaluable. We also need to travel to the mainland many times over the course of the year, so the Wightlink travel discount is a lifeline for us. We are extremely grateful.”

Isle of Wight Golfer, Conor Richards, said:

“I have always very much valued the assistance the Talented Scheme has given me. Having spent three years under the England Golf Development programme with weekly travel to and from the mainland I could never have done this without the sponsorship. “My parents and I have been and continue to be very grateful for the assistance the scheme has given me and enabled me to reach this highest level of the game.”

If you would like to see if you are eligible for the scheme, visit the Isle of Wight Council’s website here

Comments

comments