The Island Independents group have selected a new leader.

Julia Baker-Smith, who represents Whippingham and Osborne, was selected as their new leader. It follows the resignation of Councillor Jonathan Bacon as leader of the Isle of Wight Council.

Councillor Baker-Smith Said:

“The most immediate challenge will be to hold the ruling group to account on this year’s budget. While there are limited options, we know where there are still savings to be made and where our “red lines” are that we believe would be just too damaging. We will seek to minimise the effects of further cuts on the most vulnerable people in our community.

“As Independents we remain committed to putting People Before Politics as we work to support our wards and the wider Island.”

