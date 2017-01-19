Kaiser Chiefs, Texas, Jonas Blue and Example are among the latest new acts to be announced for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

They will join the bill alongside already announced acts including Rod Stewart, Arcade Fire and David Guetta.

Fronted by the charismatic Ricky Wilson, the Kaiser Chiefs’ are best known for anthems such as ‘Oh My God’, ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less’, ‘Ruby’ and ‘Never Miss A Beat’. The band has recently released its sixth studio album ‘Stay Together’ which charted in the top five in the UK Official Albums Chart.

Texas will perform at the festival for the first time following their 25th anniversary last year, which included the release of ‘Texas 25’ reaching the top five of the UK charts. Since their formation in 1986 the Glaswegian band have scored thirteen UK top ten singles, three UK number one albums and seven UK top ten albums with sales of over 35 million records, with hits such as ‘Say What You Want’ and ‘Black Eyed Boy’.

Example + DJ Wire, real name Elliot Gleave, is renowned for his monstrous DJ sets. With eight UK Top 10’s, two UK Number One’s ‘Changed The Way You Kissed Me’ and ‘Stay Awake’, Example’s huge electronic hits have earned him millions of fans from across the globe.

Country duo The Shires comprises of singer-songwriters Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes. The band released their debut album ‘Brave’ in 2016, becoming the first UK country act to chart in the Top 10 of the Official UK Albums Chart. Their second album ‘My Universe’ released October of last year, became the fastest-selling UK country album in history.

London based electronic dance producer Jonas Blue released his first single ‘Fast Car’ in 2015, a re-imagining of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit. Adding tropical house beats to the bittersweet original, the single topped the charts in 17 different countries. In 2016 Blue released his follow up hit to his global smash, ‘Perfect Strangers’ featuring JP Cooper, the single charted at Number Two in the Official UK Singles Chart.

The past eighteen months have been a whirlwind of sold out shows, chart topping records and a critically acclaimed album for Southends’s finest, Nothing But Thieves.

British Rock band The Sherlocks consist of two sets of brothers, Kieran and Brandon Crook and Andy and Josh Davidson. They were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out their local venue the Sheffield Leadmill.

Modern country duo Ward Thomas is made up of 22 year old twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas. The duo produce modern country music with a British twist and released their second album ‘Cartwheels’ which reached Number One in the Official UK Albums Chart.

Formed in Northern Ireland in 1975, The Undertones became renowned for combining lyrical invention and musical flair with intelligent simplicity. Their anthemic ‘Teenage Kicks’, much loved by John Peel, was one of the most influential songs of the post-punk era. Reformed in 1999, festival goers will play their classics hits alongside new material.

Welsh alternative rock band The Alarm opened for acts such as U2 and Bob Dylan, before becoming a popular alternative rock band of the 1980s. The band have 17 Top 50 UK Singles, a host of successful albums and over five million sales worldwide.

Rising Scottish popstar Elle Exxe has been championed by BBC Introducing and Kiss FM, flown high in Music Week Charts and Amazing Radio charts. At the start of 2016 her single ‘Lost in L.A’ was synced to a worldwide advert for Google Music. Elle has recently played sold out shows across London and her native Scotland.

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park, Newport. Due to popular demand, 2017 sees the return of Day Tickets in addition to Weekend Tickets.

A full range of ticket, travel and camping / accommodation options are available for The Isle of Wight Festival from www.isleofwightfestival.com

Comments

comments