The new leader of the Isle of Wight Council has appointed his deputy.

Conservative Councillor Dave Stewart has appointed Councillor Stuart Hutchinson to the role.

Councillor Hutchinson represents the West Wight ward at Isle of Wight Council

The new leader says one of the reason’s he has made the appointment is because the new deputy is ‘full of integrity’.

Councillor Stewart says Councillor Hutchinson has had experience in four local councils. He is currently the Chair of the Audit Committee.

The new council leader says he will focus his attention on the upcoming budget and services.

Comments

comments