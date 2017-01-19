The Gambia: An Hour To Pack But Shanklin Woman Says She Didn’t Want To Leave

Tourists are continuing to fly home early from The Gambia and an Isle of Wight woman has been among them.

Lisa Hill-Whyte from Shanklin has safely returned to the Island after she was given an hour to pack and leave her holiday behind, on the advice of the Foreign Office.

The country’s new president says he will be sworn-in in neighbouring Senegal, later (Thursday). The outgoing president is refusing to step down.

The Foreign Office has ordered an evacuation of British people in The Gambia.

From a plane, Lisa told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Where we were in the hotel, we were perfectly safe and happy. When a state of emergency was declared, the Foreign Office advice chance and we were told we may have to leave with short notice. That short notice came with an hour to pack. The airport was…absolute chaos. “You can just about get through the doors of the airport. You’re rammed wall to wall. The organisation we travelled with were very good….[but there were] thousands of people wanting to get out. “We don’t want [to leave]. We love the county we love the people. We want to stay but the Foreign Office says we have to go.”

