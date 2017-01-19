An Isle of Wight Labour Councillor launched a verbal tirade at other councillors and the council chairman – and branded UKIP members as “neo-fascists” and “neo-nazis”.

In live footage screened on Isle of Wight Radio’s Facebook page at a meeting of the Full Isle of Wight Council last night (Wednesday), Councillor Geoff Lumley was repeatedly asked not to interrupt the meeting and was called to order by Council Chairman Charles Chapman.

VIDEO

Cllr Lumley – who represents Newport East – asked for clarity regarding why he should leave, before branding other party members as “neo-fascists”.

A vote to ask he that not be heard was considered, but in the end a vote was taken and he was asked to leave the meeting (18 to 14 with 1 abstention).

However, when he refused to leave, the meeting was adjourned and a call was made to Hampshire Constabulary by Council Chief Executive, John Metcalfe, in accordance with the council’s constitution.

After calling Council chairman, Charles Chapman, a “absolute disgrace”, “clueless” and the “worst chairman ever” Cllr Lumley remained seated for several minutes and was then advised police were being dispatched.

Reacting to Cllr Lumley’s ‘neo-fascist’ comment, Cllr Graham Perks said: “I’ll sort you out” to which Cllr Lumley accused him of threatening. Chairman Charles Chapman said they were both ‘threatening each other’.

In our footage, other councillors can be seen laughing and gasping in disbelief at what they were witnessing.

Cllr Lumley asked for a motion of no confidence in the Chair, which was thrown out immediately.

Cllr Lumley said: “Who is going to throw me out? I have a right to sit here.

“There’s no democracy in this chamber since the Tories and their ‘neo-nazi’ friends took charge.”

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed its officers were called to attend the Isle of Wight Council meeting last night (Wednesday) at County Hall, Newport, just after 8pm.

After almost 30 minutes of a sit-in protest, Cllr Lumley reluctantly left the meeting and police were stood down.

Police have told Isle of Wight Radio that the matter was resolved before officers were deployed to the council’s HQ.

Isle of Wight Radio asked Cllr Lumley for a comment, to which he replied: “I won’t talk to Isle of Wight Radio.”

Comments

comments