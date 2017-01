A Southsea man, whose body was found off Sandown Bay in April, is believed to have drowned after a night out in Portsmouth.

Bembridge Lifeboat recovered Nitin Woocheet from the water more than a month after he had disappeared.

At yesterday’s (Thursday) inquest in Portsmouth, Hampshire’s coroner delivered a verdict of accidental death in the case of the 26-year-old aerospace engineer.

