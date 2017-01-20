There’s been a drop in reported physical assaults against staff at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Recent figures show that last year there was a 9% drop in reported physical assaults, compared to the previous year.

Latest figures show that in the year 2015/16, 82 attacks were reported by staff. Of those attacks, 80 were a result of the medical condition of the patient involved.

Training in conflict resolution and physical intervention training has been given to over 1,500 staff by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust in the last year.

Connie Wendes, Assistant Director, Health & Safety and Security said:

“As an organisation we work hard to ensure a safe and secure environment for our staff. Given the national rise in the number of assaults against healthcare staff and the sheer volume of patients that our staff on the Island have been caring for in the last year and the tremendous pressure on services, it is encouraging to see a decline. However, we are not complacent. Any attack against NHS staff should be, and is, taken extremely seriously. The Trust does not tolerate violent or abusive behaviour towards its staff and each incident will be reported and acted on. Two criminal offences prosecuted by the Trust this year were successful in ensuring that there is a zero tolerance to criminal activity. “We are working hard to improve care plans, particularly for those living with dementia, to try and reduce the circumstances that result in attacks.”

