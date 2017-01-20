Police covering Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are losing out on £44.8m worth of funding compared to other UK counties, according to Hampshire Constabulary, that could threaten future police services.

This has led to Hampshire’s PCC and Chief Constable joining forces to highlight the funding shortfall.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, Independent figures from Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary (HMIC) shows that even after increasing the Council tax precept to the maximum, the force would still face a £23m shortfall by 2021.

The force says the lack of funding will cause too many limitations in future years and believes that action must be taken now to address this.

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner, said

“Local people and Hampshire Constabulary are continuing to play their part. However, since 64% of my policing budget comes from central government, via a national formula, the best local efforts are not enough. That’s why we have written to the policing Minister to explain the current situation, and to underline the urgent need to see through his very welcome commitment to end the £44.8m of inequality that threatens police services for the people of Hampshire, Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight.”

Chief Constable, Olivia Pinkney said:

“This is a good force with a proud track record and officers who care deeply about the public they serve. As chief constable I have a duty to highlight any risk to policing services well in advance. Our analysis makes very clear that without fair national funding risk to services will in future reach unacceptable levels.”

