Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are set to star in a big screen adaptation of hit video game The Division.

The film is reportedly in the works with director Stephen Gaghan leading the project, which will be developed by video game giant Ubisoft.

The story, inspired by the books of American novelist Tom Clancy, is set in a dystopian New York in the aftermath of a smallpox pandemic.

Gyllenhaal will play an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, commonly referred to as The Division, with his character investigating the nature of the pandemic and trying to combat the criminal outbreak that follows.

Details of Chastain’s character have not yet been revealed.

Gaghan, who directed recent crime caper Gold, starring Matthew McConaughey and Bryce Dallas Howard, and 2005 political thriller Syriana, said he was excited to work with Ubisoft and its team on the adaptation.

He said: The game has been an enormous success, in large part due to the visual landscape they created, their vision of a mid-apocalyptic Manhattan.

It’s immersive, wonderfully strange and yet familiar, filled with possibilities.

He added that it was remarkable to be collaborating with Chastain and Gyllenhaal early in the process.

Video game adaptations have been on the increase in recent years but have in the main failed to impress critics and fans.

Indie director Justin Kurzel’s Assassin’s Creed, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, disappointed at the box office and was slammed by critics.

Gyllenhaal himself starred in a video game adaptation back in 2010.

Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time was another box office flop, described as a silly, over-complicated adaptation.

The Division is set to open in cinemas in 2018.

(c) Sky News 2017: Gyllenhaal and Chastain team up for hit video game adaptation

Comments

comments