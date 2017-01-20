The Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team has descended on Northwood, near Cowes, this afternoon (Friday).

Several immigration vans can be seen parked on land at the front of the Somerton Hand Car Wash and Valeting Service on Newport Road.

It is understood Hampshire Constabulary is also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said:

“We can confirm that we were called at 2.37pm to assist the Home Office Immigration Enforcement.”

Isle of Wight Radio has asked the Home Office for a comment.

*A Home Office spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Somerton car wash, Cowes, Newport Road at approximately 2.45pm today (Friday). A 31-year-old Albanian man was arrested as he had entered the UK illegally and had no right to work. He is detained pending removal from the UK. The operation was supported by officers from Hampshire Police.”

