A man has been arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally and having no right to work here, following an immigration raid in Cowes.
Acting on intelligence, Home Office Enforcement descended on Somerton Car Wash on Newport Road at 2.45pm today (Friday).
A Home Office spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:
“A 31-year-old Albanian man was arrested as he had entered the UK illegally and had no right to work. He is detained pending removal from the UK.
“The operation was supported by officers from Hampshire Police.”