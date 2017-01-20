The new leader of the Isle of Wight Council has appointed his Executive Committee.

Councillor Dave Stewart will also head up a cross-party committee as the Executive member for strategic and community partnerships and public protection.

The new Executive Committee looks like this:

Leader and executive member for strategic and community partnerships, and public protection – Councillor Dave Stewart Conservative

Deputy leader and executive member for corporate resources – Councillor Stuart Hutchinson – Conservative

Children’s services – Councillor Chris Whitehouse – Conservative

Tourism and business development (including public realm) – Councillor Wayne Whittle – Conservative

Transport and infrastructure (including car parking) – Councillor Ian Ward – Conservative

Adult social care and public health – Councillor Richard Priest – Individual Members’ Group

Major contracts management – Councillor Jon Gilbey – Individual Members’ Group

Regeneration – Councillor Julie Jones-Evans – Individual Members’ Group

Planning, housing and homelessness – Councillor Daryll Pitcher – UKIP

Councillor Stewart said:

“I am pleased to announce the team of members who will support and guide the council in the coming months. This cross-party team uphold my ambitions to provide professional leadership for the council in a caretaking capacity up to the local council elections in May. “I know that they will act ethically and with integrity to provide the best possible service for Island residents, and to ensure that effective decisions and actions are taken as necessary.”

Councillor Stewart continues:

“Over the next few weeks, our focus will be upon the need to set and agree a robust council budget for 2017/18, which will be considered by the Full Council on 22 February. We will be working closely with council officers to address service needs and establish the best way forward for council services in relation to this and to meet the £7.5 million gap in council funding already identified.”

