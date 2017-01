Homeware, furniture, leisure and DIY chain – The Range – is opening a new store on the Isle of Wight this spring.

The company has confirmed – on Facebook – that it will open a new store in Cowes on Friday, 14 April.

Formed in 1989 in Plymouth, The Range now has more than 130 stores nationwide and stocks more than 65,000 products across 16 different departments – according to its website.

The new store will be located on Place Road.

