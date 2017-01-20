‘Stay Of Execution’ For Bembridge Businesses Over Building Plans

The future of three Bembridge businesses still hangs in the balance following a public meeting about the future of the building they are housed in.

Pictured: Spike Hughes, Mike Curtis and Alisdair Steane outside 5-7 High Street

Bembridge Parish Council wants to sell off 5-7 High Street – and adjoining public toilets – which could be converted into two flats.

More than 1,300 people signed a petition in the village opposing plans – with more than 100 turning up at a meeting on Tuesday night (17 January).

Planning permission is being sought by the council – but a decision won’t be made fully until the local elections in May.

Bembridge Parish Council said it wants to use money from the sale of the building to create a community hub and carry out repairs and upgrades at the Village Hall.

The decision is being described as a stay of execution by the owner of Captain Stan’s Fish Store, Mike Curtis.

He said:

“It was a fantastic meeting in regards of support from our community. “But, unfortunately, the reaction from our parish councillors was not as good. All they have done is a stay of execution until May, until we can actually elect new members. They have agreed not to move forward as far anything concrete with the sale of this building and the destruction of this building and the associated three buildings. “My business has been based in this building for 12 years. The knock on effect of us closing could be huge not just here on the Island, but on the mainland as well. “Basically if the parish council goes ahead with its decision [to sell off the building] we could well be out of business.”

Spike Hughes runs SH Tree Services, also based at the building.

He said everyone is concerned about what could happen:

“We managed to get 1,300 signatures on a petition to keep the building open. So many people aren’t happy with the way that the parish council are running things. “We feel they have kept things from the community – and the community isn’t happy.”

The Conker Group is the other business potentially at risk.

Alisdair Steane owns several businesses in Bembridge:

“I would like to think that although things are put off until May, that the new councillors will be sensitive to what is going on here. “Lloyds Bank which is closing has been made into a community asset, perhaps this should be as well. “Until we get to May, we are all very nervous about what could happen.”

Bembridge Parish Council has sent the following information statement to Isle of Wight Radio:

Comments

comments