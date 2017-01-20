‘We Will Return As Soon As We Can’ – Defiant Message From Isle Of Wight Couple Forced To Flee Gambia

VIDEO: An Isle of Wight couple who were forced to leave The Gambia this week are determined to return to the country as soon as possible to continue their long-standing charity work.

Lisa Hill-Whyte and her husband, Derek Hill, had to leave the West African country following the refusal of long-term president Yahya Jammeh to stand down and hand power to Adama Barrow.

Lisa and Derek – who run Pencil Cottage in Shanklin Old Village – have visited the country for the past eight years and helped build the Kafuta Numbung School, through charity work.

On Tuesday (17), their annual visit was thrown into turmoil when the Foreign Office ordered foreign nationals to leave The Gambia immediately.

They were rushed to the airport by their tour operator, The Gambia Experience, and put on a flight back to London.

Lisa called Isle of Wight Radio while sitting on the plane on the runway, waiting to leave earlier this week.

Today (Friday) Lisa called her rep, Habib, who left Gambia when the unrest started, who is safe and well.

WATCH – The emotional moment Lisa speaks to her rep who had to flee The Gambia to Senegal

Despite their whirlwind trip, Lisa said she never once feared for their safety and has vowed to return to the country as soon as possible.

Lisa said:

“All we kept hearing from the Gambians was them apologising for us having to leave. They felt sorry for us and told us they had let us down. We didn’t want to leave and we told them that we would be back. Without tourists, the country really has nothing. “We knew that we weren’t at risk. All the military action was against one man [outgoing president]. The civilians in Gambia weren’t really at risk either. All the action was targeted at one person. “We have many friends out there and we care very dearly about them. We were worried about leaving behind. “It was shocking and upsetting to see the country closed down,l because it is normally a bustling place with so much going on. It just wasn’t the Gambia we know, when we left. “We will be back though. If we can get a flight on Monday, we will be straight back there. We just hope everything calms down and sorts itself out now.”

