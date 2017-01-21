Cheque Handed To Newport Based Isle Of Wight Charity

The Isle of Wight charity Beaulieu Respite is more than £2000 better off, thanks to some charity fundraising by Island Roads.

A cheque for £2,148 has been handed to the PFI Contractor’s charity of 2016.



Island Roads employees Alex Tunnicliffe, Lisa Taylor and Victoria Keefe ran marathons in 2016, among other fundraising efforts.



Lisa Taylor said:

“Everyone at Island Roads is keen to do their bit for the community and we were really pleased to be able to raise money in support of all the fantastic work undertaken by Beaulieu Respite. We hope that the money raised will make a difference to those who use and rely upon his wonderful facility.”



Matthew Rackett, assistant manager at Beaulieu Respite said:

“We are so thankful for all the donations we receive especially one as generous as this.



“Beaulieu house supports young people with a complexity of needs from autism through to cerebral palsy with a goal of enriching their lives and giving them the tools to thrive into adulthood. These kind donations help us give amazing opportunities to young people enabling them to access fun activities, sensory equipment and exciting trips off the Island.”

In 2016, Island Roads raised £1,331 for other charities including Macmillan, the Children’s Medical Research Institute, British Heart Foundation, Save the Children, Isle of Wight Toy Appeal and the Stroke Association.



Island Roads is considering which will be its charity for 2017. Email the PFI Contractor via [email protected] by 30 Janurary.

