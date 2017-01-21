Isle Of Wight Charity KissyPuppy Donates Car To Earl Mountbatten Hospice

The Children’s Community Nursery Nurses team at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice will now benefit from a specially adapted car, thanks to Isle of Wight charity, KissyPuppy, the Sophie Rolf Trust.

Gemma Blamire and Aaron Rolf (Sophie’s parents), from the charity handed over the keys to delighted nurses.

The new vehicle will mean nurses will be able to take children between their homes and the hospice, as well as taking them out day trips whenever they want.

Previously, the hospice had to book a pool car in advance, along with a driver.

Sarah Kent, Community Children’s Nursery Nurse at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“The Children’s Community Nursery Nurses are hugely grateful for the massive donation of the adapted vehicle from KissyPuppy. Having our own car provides us the opportunity and flexibility to transport the children in our care, which in turn will have a positive impact on the service we provide to the children and their families. We are looking forward to the many exciting adventures we are going to have! Thank you Gemma, Aaron and Jack.”

Gemma and Aaron said:

“We are so happy, and privileged, that due to the continued generosity and support of our little Island community, and further afield, we are able to donate this car to the respite nurses. This will give them much more freedom and flexibility in the care they offer. “Beforehand they had to “book in” with either the NHS or Earl Mountbatten Hospice for a vehicle and/or a driver if they wanted to take the children out, whereas now they can come and go as they please. It reinforces our commitment to make sure our community gets the best choices we are able to offer in the care of our children.”

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“We are incredibly thankful to Gemma and Aaron for providing this vehicle which will further enhance what we can offer to young people and their families.”

