Isle Of Wight Football: Weekend Fixtures

In Isle of Wight Football, in the Wessex League Premier Division…

On Saturday, Cowes Sports are away to Fawley. Kick-off is at 1.30pm.

Newport’s home match against Blackfield and Langley is OFF because the pitch is frozen.

In Division One, East Cowes Vics, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the table, are away to Folland Sports. The game gets underway at 3pm.

On Sunday, in the Women’s Premier League Southwest Division, Shanklin Ladies Football team travel away to take on Cheltenham Ladies. Kick-off is at 1.15pm.

