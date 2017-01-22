Hollywood And West End Star Jennie Linden Hosts Talk In Bembridge

A hotel in Bembridge will be rolling out the red carpet for one night only for a star of the stage and silver screen.

Best known for her leading role in Ken Russell’s ‘Women in Love’, Jennie Linden will be hosting an talk about her career, spanning four decades on stage, film and television.

Now retired and living on the Isle of Wight, Jennie has features with many Hollywood stars including former Bond, Roger Moore, Tony Curtis and Patrick Macnee.

She also starred with Peter Cushing in Dr Who, Richard Attenborough in ‘A Severed Head’ and was the lead role in Hammer Horror ‘Nightmare.

The talk will take place in the Stern Room of The Spinnaker. Doors open at 2.30pm.

You can purchase tickets by emailing Judith on [email protected] or call 01983 875738.

For more detailsm, visit www.ramshacklecinema.co.uk

