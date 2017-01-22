Island Businesses Recognised At Red Funnel My Isle Of Wight Awards

Businesses on the Island are celebrating after being recognised at this year’s Red Funnel My Isle of wight Awards.

The proud winners were announced at an event at The Cow Co at Tapnell Farm.

More than 34,000 votes were cast for Isle of Wight businesses across 24 categories.

The awards, established by Red Funnel five years ago, are the only visitor-voted tourism awards on the Island and recognises tourist businesses that make an outstanding contribution.

Red Funnel CEO Kevin George announced the winners, with David Thornton of Visit Isle of Wight compering and reading out the nominees.

Mr George said:

“We were delighted to see an excellent range of businesses triumph this year at Red Funnel’s 2016 My Isle of Wight Awards.

“These businesses are vital to the tourism economy and help make the Isle of Wight such a special place to visit, while providing people with unforgettable memories.

“It is great to recognise these businesses for their incredible efforts throughout the whole year, as well as for what they do to make the Isle of Wight a cherished destination.”

In total, 54 businesses were shortlisted for the Danish-themed awards “Get Hygge” – “hygge” referring to celebrating together in a cosy environment.

Alix Robinson, editor of My Isle of Wight, said:

“It was fantastic to celebrate with so many fabulous Island businesses last night, who all work so hard to ensure visitors to the Island have an amazing time. “My Isle of Wight is the Local’s View, revealing hidden Islanders secrets on the best places to stay, things to do and places to eat, and this translates through into our awards where any business we hear about, no matter how big or small, are celebrated if they offer excellence and add a unique element to the Island experience.”

Tom Turney, of Tom’s Eco Lodges and Tapnell Farm, said:

“We were so proud to have won four awards across the Eco Lodge, Eco Pods and Tapnell Manor areas of the business, and it was made even better for having so many members of our team there. It’s a real team effort at Tapnell and everyone here works together as one. An award for any of us is an award for all of us.”

Winners of the 2016 Red Funnel My Isle of Wight Awards :

Do: Best Place for Family Fun

Winner: Blackgang Chine

Stay: The Ultimate Hotel Experience

Winner: The Royal Hotel

Eat: Best Cuppa & Slice of Something Nice

Winner: Chessell Pottery

Do: Best Event to Lie Back & Soak Up the Sounds

Winner: Isle of Wight Festival

Stay: Best Place to Go Glamping

Winner: Tom’s Eco Lodges

Eat: The Best Homemade Burger

Winner: The Smokehouse Burger Company

Do: Best Shop to Pick Up that Something Special

Winner: Oasis

Stay: Most Luxurious B&B

Winner: Little Gloster

Eat: Best Eaterie With a Sea View

Winner: The Crab Shed Steephill Cove

Do: Best Place to make a Furry Friend

Winner: Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary

Stay: Most Unique Place to Stay

Winner: Tom’s Eco Lodges

Eat: Best Fish & Chips in Your Hand

Winner: Corries Cabin

Do: Best Land-Based Activity Provider

Winner: Island Gems Fossil Hunts

Stay: Best Place to Hook Up (Caravanning & Touring)

Winner: Ninham Country Holidays

Eat: Best Pit Stop Whilst Out Adventuring

Winner: Off the Rails

Do: Best Way to Explore Outdoors

Winner: Walk the Wight

Stay: Best Place for a Shin Dig

Winner: Tapnell Manor

Eat: Best Gastronomic Experience

Winner: The Pointer Inn

Do: Best Water-Based Activity Provider

Winner: Adventure Activities IOW

Stay: Best Rustic Camping Experience

Winner: Compton Farm

Eat: Best Oldy-Worldy Pub with Island Ale

Winner: The Spyglass Inn

Do: Best Place for Arts, Heritage & Culture

Winner: Osborne House

Stay: Cosiest Hideaway

Winner: Tom’s Eco Pods

Eat: My Isle of Wight Local Produce Champion

Winner: Garlic Farm

