Isle Of Wight Zoo Awarded Charity Status

The Isle of Wight Zoo said it is “really excited” to announce that the Sandown attraction has been given charity status.

Named the “Wild Heart Trust”, the zoo aims to use the charity to fundraise for the upkeep of the building and its residents, while raising awareness about the animals it homes.

Director of the Isle of Wight Zoo, Charlotte Corney said:

“We have just received some news to say that we have now been awarded charity status so we are over the moon about that. It’s been quite a long journey but one worth making. “The zoo will become part of that charity. Obviously we are excited to share the news with the local community and it’s going to be great for the Island too. “There’s lots that we want to do to make sure that we maximise our potential with our live in collections, to do some really good and pioneering work when it comes to educational awareness, changing hearts really so that we start changing minds and get more action for wildlife. It will hopefully mean that we’ll find it a little bit easier to get some funding for the zoo to do some really exciting projects”.

