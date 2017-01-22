Tributes Paid To Arreton and Newchurch Councillor Who Has Died

The Island Independents member, who represents Arreton and Newchurch, has died.

Isle of Wight Council Leader Dave Stewart said:

“It is with extreme sadness that I have received the news of the death of Councillor Colin Richards.

“I have known and worked with Colin for some years on the council and he has for me been a man of great character and highly respected by all of us on the council. He has served the community of Arreton and Newchurch well and I am sure he will be missed by his local community.

“Finally I would wish to send my condolences to all his family at this very difficult time.”