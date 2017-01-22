Tributes Paid To Arreton and Newchurch Councillor Who Has Died

Tributes are being paid to Isle of Wight Councillor Colin Richards.

Colin Richards, the Arreton and Newchurch Councillor, has died.
Colin Richards, the Arreton and Newchurch Councillor, has died.

The Island Independents member, who represents Arreton and Newchurch, has died.

Isle of Wight Council Leader Dave Stewart said:

“It is with extreme sadness that I have received the news of the death of Councillor Colin Richards.

“I have known and worked with Colin for some years on the council and he has for me been a man of  great character and highly respected by all of us on the council. He has served the community of Arreton and Newchurch well and I am sure he will be missed by his local community.

“Finally I would wish to send my condolences to all his family at this very difficult time.”

Tributes to Councillor Colin Richard.
Tributes to Councillor Colin Richard.

Councillor Bob Seely tweeted:

“Very sorry to hear Colin Richards has died. He was a charming man, and always a kind and sensible voice on the Council.”

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR