Tributes To “Exceptional Politician” Morris Barton

East Cowes Town Councillor Morris Barton OBE has died and tributes are being paid.

The former Isle of Wight Council Leader was elected in the 1960s and led the Island’s authority for 14 years.

Council Leader Dave Stewart said:

“I wish to extend my personal condolences to the family of Morris Barton following his death earlier this week. “I am aware that Morris had been a previous leader of the council for many years and his reputation reached well beyond the Isle of Wight Council. Following his long tenure as council leader he continued to be a source of guidance and support to many others working in public life. I personally found his views and advice informative and thought provoking and I wish to acknowledge his contribution to the Island.”

Leader of the Island Independent Group Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said:

“On behalf of Island Independent Councillors I send our sincerest condolences to Cllr Barton’s family. Morris was an exceptional politician and advocate for the Isle of Wight. He will be greatly missed. On a personal note, I have known Morris since I was a child and he inspired me to become a Councillor. I am forever grateful to him for his support and mentorship and am so very sad to have lost a friend.”

The East Cowes Business Association tweeted:

“Saddened to hear that Morris Barton, a friend and colleague, has died. With a passion for East Cowes and the Island, he’ll be greatly missed.”

Comments

comments