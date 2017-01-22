Wayne Rooney has surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time Manchester United scoring record after notching his 250th goal during a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Stoke deep in stoppage time.

Rooney’s gem extended United’s unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches, but lost in the euphoria of his landmark strike was a disappointing result that leaves his team three points adrift of the top four.

After the game, Rooney said: Obviously it is a proud moment. It is a bit of a strange feeling as obviously we wanted three points but didn’t get it.

But on the other end it is a proud moment for myself to get that record and a huge honour for me.

I’ve been at the club a long time. Obviously those goals have built up over the years but to finally get that record it is a great feeling.

Two seasons ago, England skipper Rooney also surpassed Charlton as his country’s all-time top scorer in the Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland.

Charlton saluted Rooney’s achievement, saying: I can honestly say I’m delighted for Wayne. He deserves his place in the history books.

He is a true great for club and country.

Jose Mourinho, who sent on Rooney in the 67th minute, added: Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United.

