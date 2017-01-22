Westridge Homes Scheme Recommended For Approval

Plans for 80 homes on land at Westridge are recommended for conditional permission.

The Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee meets at County Hall on Tuesday (from 4pm).

The properties are planned for land south of Westridge Farm, near Circular Road and Hope Road, Ryde.

The scheme is recommended for approval, despite concern from local people about what they say is a loss of an “important rural asset.”

The developer behind the scheme declined to make a comment when, in June, the plans initially sparked a public meeting over the future of the site.

Comments

comments