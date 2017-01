Crews from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a garden shed fire in Newport this evening (Monday).

The fire service said it was called to Westminster Lane at 6.06pm.

Two appliances from Newport attended and used breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The blaze was out at 7.26pm according to the fire service.

No injuries have been reported.

