Due to the freezing fog this morning (Monday), there has been travel disruption across the Isle of Wight.

There are delays on all cross-Solent travel.

Wightlink’s Yarmouth to Lymington is suspended.

The Portsmouth and Fishbourne route is delayed by 45 minutes.

Hovertravel has extended its crossing times.

Red Funnel’s Red Jet service is operating a one boat shuttle service.

If you are travelling around, keep up to date with us on our Twitter page @iwightradio or tune in at 107 & 102 FM.

Comments

comments