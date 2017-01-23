VIDEO: Freezing fog is continuing to cause problems for drivers across the Isle of Wight this morning (Monday).

There’s been reports of several crashes, including a multi-car collision at Firestone Copse near Havenstreet, an overturned car on Betty Haunt Lane near Newport, and a two car crash in Wootton.

An emergency road closure is also in place on Merstone Lane following a crash.

Hampshire Constabulary said its officers attended several incidents involving cars throughout this morning and the advice is to keep your dipped headlights on – and use fog lights if you have them.

There is also disruption to some cross-Solent ferry services. You can find the latest information here and on Isle of Wight Radio’s Twitter page. The advice is to check before you travel.

Temperatures are still hovering around -1’c in many parts of the Island.

