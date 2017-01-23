A Met Office weather warning for freezing fog has been extended on the Isle of Wight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘Be Aware’ warning for the south east, including the Isle of Wight.

Fog has covered the Isle of Wight today and now the Met Office said it will be in place from 5pm until 11am tomorrow (Tuesday).

Drivers are urged to use their dipped headlights and fog lights.

The Met Office said:

“Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Monday night and into Tuesday morning. “The fog will become widespread in places, most likely in the southwest of the warning area early in the night and then in other areas later in the night and early on Tuesday morning. “Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.”

