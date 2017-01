BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip arrives on the Isle of Wight for its latest episodes.

James Braxton and Raj Bisram are the dealers hitting the roads in a bid to find the best bargains to sell at auction.

They travel through the West Country, though Bath and Bristol, before boarding the Isle of Wight ferry. Fortunately, they have not been delayed by fog, as the series is not broadcast live.

See them in action here.

Meanwhile, the Antiques Roadshow will arrive on the Isle of Wight later this year.

