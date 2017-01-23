A man has pleaded not guilty in court this morning (Monday) to a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of an off-duty Isle of Wight prison officer.

Fifty two year old Nick Medlin – who worked as a prison officer at HMP Isle of Wight – died following an incident in Ventnor in the early hours of Christmas Day last year.

Michael John Hudson, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Winchester Crown Court where he entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of mansluaghter.

He has been remanded in custody, to appear for trial on 26 June.

Two men, arrested on suspicion of murder, are on bail until April.

