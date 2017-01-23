Phones Behind The Wheel Crackdown By Hampshire Constabulary

Roads Policing Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and the Thames Valley Joint Operations Unit will be carrying out dedicated operations, stopping drivers caught using their phones.

They will be issuing penalties, as well as educating motorists about the dangers of distraction.

“A moment’s inattention could mean the difference between life and death.”

That is the stark warning from officers across Hampshire and the Thames Valley who have joined the nationwide crackdown on using mobile phones behind the wheel.

Hampshire Constabulary’s Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said:

“Every day on our roads we all see people deciding to take that risk to use their mobile phone whilst driving, whether looking at a text, making and receiving calls or even surfing the internet. “Doing any of these will clearly impair and distract your ability to drive a vehicle safely.

“Research has shown that talking on a mobile phone can impair your ability to drive more than if you were driving whilst over the drink drive limit.

“You are much less aware of what’s happening around you and fail to see road signs, maintain a proper lane position or a steady speed. “Drivers end up feeling more stressed and frustrated and are more likely to ‘tailgate’ the vehicle in front or enter unsafe gaps in traffic. “You are four times more likely to be involved in a collision whilst using a mobile phone or being distracted in a vehicle and your reactions are 50 per cent slower. “I am urging all motorists to not take that risk, a moment’s inattention can be the difference between life and death. “We have all seen the devastation caused by those who take the risks. “Please think twice before answering a call, looking at a text or browsing your phone, let’s have no more innocent people lose their life. “My advice is to turn your phone off whilst driving, put it out of reach, and out of view. This way you won’t be tempted to look at it and become distracted. It’s not worth the risk.”

